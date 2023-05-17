Telangana govt reviews plantation on irrigation lands; works to begin mid-June

Suggesting that fruit-bearing plants should be grown in areas which are nearer to the villages, Santhi Kumari directed the officials to prepare a plantation model for trenching (a construction method that involves digging a narrow trench in the ground) in an area of more than three acres.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 17th May 2023 8:22 pm IST
Hyderabad: Chief secretary of Telangana, Santhi Kumari held a meeting with officials of irrigation, panchayat raj and forest department and took stock of the measures taken for plantation on irrigation lands while asking them to schedule the initiation of works by June 15.

During the meeting, the officials informed that after the revisit of joint teams consisting of additional collectors (Local Bodies), DFOs, DRDOs and district irrigation officers, a micro plan for 389 blocks has been identified along the canal bunds.

They also mentioned the species proposed to be grown are timber and fruit-bearing plants which are readily available in forest and gram panchayat nurseries.

While suggesting that fruit-bearing plants should be grown in areas which are nearer to the villages, Santhi Kumari directed the officials to prepare a plantation model for trenching (a construction method that involves digging a narrow trench in the ground) in an area of more than three acres.

