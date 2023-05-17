Telangana: 1384 posts in residential educational institutions to be notified

Hyderabad: The Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREI-RB) is likely to release a notification of 1384 posts for recruitment.

Degree lectures in Social, BC and Tribal Welfare degree colleges and Physical Education Teachers (PETs) in the welfare residential educational societies are included in the post notification.

Different welfare residential educational institutions societies are likely to offer vacancies in various posts like law, fine arts, ad fashion technology and agriculture courses and the same will be notified by the board.

The notifications of other posts are anticipated to be issued in the last week of May or in the beginning week of June.

Although the state government had approved 11,687 posts for recruitment in the welfare residential educational institutions, among them 10,675 have been recruited through the TREI-RB and the Telangana Medical & Health Services Recruitment Board and Telangana State Public Service Commission recruited other 1012 non-teaching posts.

However, separate notifications will be issued for other new posts.

The TREI-RB has notified a total of 9231 teaching vacancies for lecturers, physical directors, librarians postgraduate teachers, arts, craft and music teachers, and well-trained graduate teachers.