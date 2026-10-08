Telangana govt sanctions 1,108 crore for Omkareshwara Temple

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has sanctioned Rs 1,108 crore for the Sri Omkareshwara Swamy Temple in Gandipet mandal.

The temple complex in Manchirevula village, Gandipet, is set to become a major spiritual and tourism landmark under the Musi rejuvenation project. The metropolitan area and urban development department issued orders approving Rs 948.64 crore for the temple complex and Rs 159.62 crore for a six-lane approach road and connectivity infrastructure linking the temple to the surrounding road network.

The temple is being constructed as part of the Musi rejuvenation project to promote cultural tourism. “As part of the project, it is proposed to develop the temple precinct comprising the main Sri Omkareswara Swamy temple, associated with sub-shrines of Sri Veerabhadra and Bhadrakali temple, Sri Lalitha Maha Tripurasundari Devi temple, Sri Bala Ganapathy Swamy temple and Sri Bala Subramanya Swamy temple, together with maha mandapam, Nandi mandapam, prakarams, raja gopurams, yagasala, pushkarini, an iconic Shiva statue and other associated facilities,” the GO read.

The Telangana government has estimated Rs 598 crore for the architecture and Rs 349 crore for civil and structural works, including mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and allied facilities.

In addition to the temple complex, the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd has proposed constructing a 30-metre (100 ft) wide, six-lane Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority master plan road connecting the temple complex to the Musi Riverfront road network.

The proposed 2.5-km stretch will run from Istana Villas to Keerthi West Wind Villas at Manchirevula and provide connectivity to the temple, adjoining Greyhounds land and the Young India Police School.

The estimated cost of the road project, including pavement, drainage, retaining and protection works, culverts, street lighting, road safety measures and related infrastructure, is estimated to be Rs 159.62 crore.