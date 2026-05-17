Telangana govt sanctions Rs 221 crore for gurukul, hostel schools

Hyderabad: The government on Sunday, May 17, sanctioned Rs 221.24 crore as funds to Gurukul Schools and government residential hostel schools to provide continuous support for nutrition, student welfare and accommodation facilities across Telangana.

The funds will be released on a monthly basis and cover food expenses, cosmetic charges and building rents for residential educational institutions functioning under the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC), Minority Welfare and Education departments.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said there were eight to nine months delay to release funds, causing severe operational difficulties for residential schools and hostels.

“The government is committed to providing quality education and improved residential facilities to students from marginalised communities. Our goal is not only the holistic development and empowerment of students, but also to shape them into responsible citizens who contribute positively to society,” he said.