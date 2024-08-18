Telangana govt sanctions Rs 4.70 Cr for tourism in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Batti Vikramarka on Sunday, August 18 said that Savaipeta village in Karimnagar will be converted into a tourist spot.

Batti stressed that converting the village into a tourism spot will help people from across India to visit the place and learn about Papanna’s life. ” I request minister Ponnam Prabhakar to discuss the proposal with the tourism department. The government has issued a an order granting Rs 4.70 crore for the development of the area,” said the deputy CM.

He further launched a pocket sized book dedicated to the life of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud’s life on the occasion of the latter’s 374 birth anniversary. Papadu is believed to be the Robin Hood of Telangana during the 17-18the centuries, after the Mughals took over the state.

He further urged the Backward Classes Welfare department to print regular sized copies of the book which could be distributed among people. “There are a lot of lessons we can learn from Papanna’s life,” Vikramarka said.