Hyderabad: The Telangana government has allowed a ticket price hike for Chiranjeevi’s new movie, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu. The movie will have paid premiere shows tomorrow, with ticket prices set at Rs. 600 in the Nizam area. The new prices are Rs. 227 for single screens and Rs. 395 for multiplexes. The price hike will last for seven days, and the theatres will give 20% of the extra earnings to the Employees Federation Welfare Association.

Prabhas’s Raja Saab Left Out

On the other hand, the government has not approved a price hike for Raja Saab, a big-budget movie starring Prabhas, which has a budget of around Rs. 450 crores. Despite its large budget, the government decided not to increase ticket prices for Raja Saab, leaving the team and fans unhappy.

Court Stops Price Hike for Raja Saab

This decision comes after the Telangana High Court’s ruling against frequent ticket price hikes for big films. The court had earlier struck down a memo that approved the price hike for Raja Saab. The court asked why the government was allowing price increases despite earlier promises to keep ticket prices stable.

Is It Unfair?

Now, many people are questioning whether it’s unfair to allow a price hike for Chiranjeevi’s movie but not for Prabhas’s film. Fans are asking why Raja Saab, with its big budget, was ignored by the Telangana government.

The different treatment of Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu and Raja Saab has raised concerns about fairness. While Chiranjeevi’s film got approval for the price hike, Prabhas’s movie did not, leading many to question the government’s decision.