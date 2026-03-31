Video: Telangana govt school students ask for more food, punished

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, students of a government school in Telangana’s Nalgonda were punished by the principal after they asked for extra serving of food on Monday, March 30.

The incident occurred in Damercherla mandal, where the students were made to kneel for an hour from 8:00-9:00 PM. In a video shared on social media, students were seen kneeling in a dark room.

In a shocking incident, students of a government school in Telangana's Nalgonda were punished by the principal after they asked for an extra serving of food on Monday, March 30.



The incident occurred in Damercherla mandal, where the students were made to kneel for an hour from… pic.twitter.com/shsmgnFxsH — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 31, 2026

The principal is heard saying, “Those who have had food can tell me and leave, don’t try to protect your friends, otherwise all of you will remain in punishment.”

The principal did not state the reason for denying food to the students.