Video: Telangana govt school students ask for more food, punished

The principal did not state the reason for denying food to the students.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st March 2026 12:21 pm IST
Students made to kneel in government school in Telangana
Students made to kneel in government school in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, students of a government school in Telangana’s Nalgonda were punished by the principal after they asked for extra serving of food on Monday, March 30.

The incident occurred in Damercherla mandal, where the students were made to kneel for an hour from 8:00-9:00 PM. In a video shared on social media, students were seen kneeling in a dark room.

The principal is heard saying, “Those who have had food can tell me and leave, don’t try to protect your friends, otherwise all of you will remain in punishment.”

Subhan Bakery

The principal did not state the reason for denying food to the students.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st March 2026 12:21 pm IST

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