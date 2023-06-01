Telangana govt school students to get 1.17 cr free notebooks

Hyderabad: Telangana government will distribute over 1.17 crore free notebooks, worth Rs 56.24 crore to approximately 12,39,415 government school students for this academic year (2023-2024).

Class VI to XII students of the government and local body schools, Model Schools, TREIS, Urban Residential Schools and KGBVs, will be provided six to 14 free notebooks, while seven notebooks will be provided to each class VIII student.

Likewise, class IX and X students will get 14 notebooks while the intermediate students in the residential schools operated by the education department will get 12 and 10 notebooks.

As many as 11,27,457 students who belong to classes I to V will be provided with 33,82,371 free workbooks at an estimated cost of Rs 34.70 crore for the upcoming academic year.