Telangana govt school students to get 1.17 cr free notebooks

As many as 11,27,457 students who belong to classes I to V will be provided with 33,82,371 free workbooks at an estimated cost of Rs 34.70 crore for the upcoming academic year.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 1st June 2023 11:37 am IST
Free notebooks to 1.17 crore govt school students in Telangana
Representative image

Hyderabad: Telangana government will distribute over 1.17 crore free notebooks, worth Rs 56.24 crore to approximately 12,39,415 government school students for this academic year (2023-2024).

Class VI to XII students of the government and local body schools, Model Schools, TREIS, Urban Residential Schools and KGBVs, will be provided six to 14 free notebooks, while seven notebooks will be provided to each class VIII student.

Also Read
Telangana: Ragi Java to be added to mid-day meals of over 16L govt school students

Likewise, class IX and X students will get 14 notebooks while the intermediate students in the residential schools operated by the education department will get 12 and 10 notebooks.

MS Education Academy

As many as 11,27,457 students who belong to classes I to V will be provided with 33,82,371 free workbooks at an estimated cost of Rs 34.70 crore for the upcoming academic year.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 1st June 2023 11:37 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button