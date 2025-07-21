Telangana govt school teacher dies by suicide over Rs 7 cr debt

Hyderabad: A government school teacher deeply in debt in Telangana’s Medak district died by suicide on July 19.

The teacher took the extreme step over a debt of Rs 7 crore he borrowed from various people.

The deceased, identified as K Ramesh also organised chit fund for his real estate business and collected money from clients and investors.

However, the teacher was unable to repay the money after suffering sever losses.

As the investors began pressurising Ramesh, he reportedly sold a few properties and repaid the money to some investors.

Other investors approached the court after Ramesh’s cheques were dishonoured.

According to Times of India, the police said that the teacher recorded a video in which he named a few individuals before ending his life.