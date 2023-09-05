Telangana govt schools elevate education standards to new heights: Sabitha

She highlighted the government's efforts to allocate increasing funds for the education sector

Telangana Education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the BRS government is firmly placing education at the forefront of its agenda, with a steadfast commitment to enhancing human resource development.

She highlighted the government’s efforts to allocate increasing funds for the education sector since the inception of Telangana.

On Monday, Sabitha Indra Reddy and Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav jointly inaugurated development projects worth Rs 2.22 crore in Sanathnagar.

Additionally, they unveiled newly constructed classrooms, an investment totalling Rs 1.84 crore, in government schools located in Bansilalpet.

Addressing the gathering, Sabitha Indra Reddy underscored the government’s efforts to elevate the quality of education within government schools.

She also highlighted initiatives designed to provide students with the highest level of training to enable them to pursue overseas education opportunities.

One such initiative is the “Mana Ooru Mana Badi” program, aimed at fostering inclusive development and bolstering infrastructure in government institutions.

This comprehensive endeavor, led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is steadily restoring the reputation and capabilities of government schools across the region, she said.

Sabitha Indra Reddy said, that the government’s commitment to education, coupled with substantial investments in development and infrastructure, signifies its dedication to nurturing the intellectual potential of the youth and fostering sustainable human resource growth in the state.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th September 2023 2:45 pm IST
