Telangana govt strengthens support for women journalists 

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister is launching new initiatives to empower women and expand opportunities across various sectors, said Dr. Harish, special commissioner of the Information and Public Relations Department.

Speaking at a one-day training program, “Online Journalism – Empowerment of Women Journalists”, at the Telangana Media Academy in Nampally, Dr. Harish said that government is committed to supporting women in journalism. He highlighted the Journalists Accreditation Study Committee’s recommendations, led by Media Academy Chairman K. Srinivas Reddy, to enhance women’s representation in the field.

Encouraging women journalists to excel, he urged them to draw inspiration from Nobel Prize winner Marie Curie.

The training program featured expert sessions from industry professionals:

Prof. Madhu Viswanatham (ISB Data Science College) discussed online journalism techniques and social media planning.

AI expert Rakesh Dubbudu highlighted the importance of news sourcing and content credibility.

Prof. Madhavi Ravi Kumar (Hyderabad University) explained the role of AI in journalism and media credibility.

Dr. Shruti Mantri (ISB Data Science College) addressed fake news and misinformation.

Fifty women journalists from Hyderabad and other districts participated in the program. The Telangana Media Academy provided them with 10 books and certificates to support their professional growth.

The event was attended by Media Academy Secretary Nagulapalli Venkateswara Rao, Women Journalists Coordinator Rajeshwari, and other dignitaries.