Telangana govt targets two lakh ‘AI engineers’ in coming years: IT Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana government aims to train two lakh Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineers in the coming years to make Telangana a leading hub for emerging technologies.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu announced this during a courtesy meeting with a delegation from Singapore, led by Consul General Edgar Pang, at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat on Monday.

The delegation also included Consul Vaishnavi Vasudevan, First Secretary (Economic) Vivek Raghu Raman, and Enterprise Singapore Regional Director (India–South) Dennis Tom.

Minister Sridhar Babu shared details of various initiatives aimed at making Telangana a global leader in advanced technologies. He highlighted the state’s plans to build a “Future City” with world-class infrastructure and set up a dedicated AI university to equip youth with skills and boost employment.

He pointed out that Hyderabad is fast emerging as a hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), with 70 centres across sectors such as IT and hospitality established in the past year alone.

To promote balanced development, the minister stressed the state government’s efforts to spread industrial growth beyond Hyderabad by encouraging investment in cities like Warangal and Karimnagar. He requested the Singapore delegation to share information about Telangana’s investment opportunities with industrialists in their network.

He also expressed interest in collaborating with the Singapore government in areas such as technology, skill development, and industrial growth, according to an official statement.