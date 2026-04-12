Telangana govt tasks CWPRS with tests for Kaleshwaram barrage repairs

Hyderabad: The state government has tasked the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) with conducting tests and studies for the repair of the three barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project at the earliest, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

In a meeting with officials at the Secretariat on Saturday, Reddy instructed CWPRS officials to ensure a smooth functioning of the sites during its 45-day testing period. He said the state government is determined to restore all three barrages – Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla – at the earliest.

“While Annaram and Sundilla are expected to be fully restored within the timeline, Medigadda may be made partially operational in parallel,” he said, adding the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and the Vigilance Commission have flagged serious defects in the barrages’ foundation, design, planning and execution.

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The government has finalised AFRY India as the design consultant in a joint venture with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. The minister instructed the team to work round-the-clock and submit designs so they can be sent to the Central Water Commission (CWC) for approval.

“All required geophysical, geotechnical, soil and hydraulic modelling studies be completed on priority,” he said.