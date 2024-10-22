Telangana: Govt teacher held for misbehaving with female students

The incident came to light on Monday, October 21, during an awareness program on the safety of girls and women organized by SHE Teams at Zilla Parishad Girls High School.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 22nd October 2024 10:02 am IST
Govt teacher held for misbehaving with female students
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A government school teacher has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with female students in Sircilla of Karimnagar district.

The accused has been identified as K Narendra.

The incident came to light on Monday, October 21, during an awareness program on the safety of girls and women organized by SHE Teams at Zilla Parishad Girls High School in Geethanagar, Sircilla.

According to reports, female students approached the police to report that the accused had been misbehaving with them in the classrooms. Concerned about potential punishment for reporting him to the school principal, the students initially kept quiet.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Auto driver rapes woman near Masjid Banda

Following an inquiry by the SHE Teams, the complaints were verified. Subsequently, a case was registered under the POCSO Act and the accused was arrested.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 22nd October 2024 10:02 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button