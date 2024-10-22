Telangana: Govt teacher held for misbehaving with female students

Hyderabad: A government school teacher has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with female students in Sircilla of Karimnagar district.

The accused has been identified as K Narendra.

The incident came to light on Monday, October 21, during an awareness program on the safety of girls and women organized by SHE Teams at Zilla Parishad Girls High School in Geethanagar, Sircilla.

According to reports, female students approached the police to report that the accused had been misbehaving with them in the classrooms. Concerned about potential punishment for reporting him to the school principal, the students initially kept quiet.

Following an inquiry by the SHE Teams, the complaints were verified. Subsequently, a case was registered under the POCSO Act and the accused was arrested.

Further investigation is ongoing.