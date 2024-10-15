Hyderabad: Auto driver rapes woman near Masjid Banda

As the victim attempted to scream for help the accused reportedly tried to strangle her.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 15th October 2024 12:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: Auto driver rapes woman near Masjid Banda
Representational Images

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver allegedly raped a 29-year-old woman near Masjid Banda under Gachibowli police station. The incident happened on Tuesday morning, October 15 at around 2:30 am when the victim boarded an auto-rickshaw at Lingampally after returning from Chennai.

According to reports, the auto driver took her near Masjid Banda and raped her. As the victim attempted to scream for help he reportedly tried to strangle her. However, after he spotted a passerby, he ran away with the victim’s cash, I’d card among other things.

Also Read
UP: Minor girl kidnapped from Hanuman temple, raped; accused arrested

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case has been registered and police officials are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused whereas reports suggest that the auto-rickshaw was without a number plate.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 15th October 2024 12:03 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button