Hyderabad: Auto driver rapes woman near Masjid Banda

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver allegedly raped a 29-year-old woman near Masjid Banda under Gachibowli police station. The incident happened on Tuesday morning, October 15 at around 2:30 am when the victim boarded an auto-rickshaw at Lingampally after returning from Chennai.

According to reports, the auto driver took her near Masjid Banda and raped her. As the victim attempted to scream for help he reportedly tried to strangle her. However, after he spotted a passerby, he ran away with the victim’s cash, I’d card among other things.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case has been registered and police officials are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused whereas reports suggest that the auto-rickshaw was without a number plate.

Further investigation is ongoing.