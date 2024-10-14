UP: Minor girl kidnapped from Hanuman temple, raped; accused arrested

A disturbing incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city, where a 28-year-old man identified as Rajkumar kidnapped a 5-year-old girl from the Hanuman temple premises, where the girl was present with her family, police said on Sunday, October 13.

According to the police statement, Rajkumar lured the minor girl by offering her chocolates, taking advantage of her innocence. Subsequently, he took her in his lap, swiftly left the temple area and took her to an isolated place where he subjected her to sexual assault.

The family registered a missing persons report, prompting the police to initiate a probe. During the investigation, the police found Rajkumar and arrested him. “An FIR has been filed against Rajkumar, said police.”

Also Read MP: Priest booked for sexually abusing minor boys in ashram

Earlier in September, a girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour who took her to a hotel in Mahoba district on the pretext of celebrating her birthday while his accomplice recorded the act. In her complaint, the 18-year-old college student said the accused and his accomplice were blackmailing her using the video, a police official said.