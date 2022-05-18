Telangana: Govt teachers hold protest demanding for promotions

Hyderabad: Demanding promotions and transfers, government teachers from across Telangana protested at the Hyderabad and other district collectorates on Wednesday. Several protesting teachers staged peaceful demonstrations for a few hours in the morning until around noon.

Gathering under the Upadhyaya Sanghala Porata Committee’s (USPC) banner (All Government Teachers’ Unions), around 100 teachers were present at the Hyderabad district collectorate. The protest was held in all 33 districts of Telangana by the government employees.

The USPC teachers alleged that Telangana State Education Department has not promoted teachers since the formation of the state in 2014 in spite of many Vacancies.

Democratic Teacher Federation (DTF) president of Hyderabad, Vinod Kumar, who works at the DPS Jafferguda school, told Siasat.com that peaceful protests are being held with the demand government to promote and transfer teachers based in their residential areas. “We have submitted our presentation to the commissionerate office and hope for a good response,” he added,

Aside from the demand for promotion and transfers, the teachers also asked for a resolution of problems relating to GO 317, including spouse and mutual transfers.

The protesting teachers also opposed the decision of collecting two percent of their salaries for medical care. They asked the government to discuss the decision of collecting amounts from their salaries.

Shyamsundar, a teacher from GPS Prabhatnagar who is also the president of TSUTF, said It’s more than eight years since the state was formed. He claimed that since 2014, many teachers were appointed in different districts and not from the districts they reside in due to which suicide has taken place.

Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation (TPTF), vice president, M.Ravindar, told Siasat.com,” A month ago in a meeting with MLC and higher education departments, they assured us that the problem of promotion and mutual transfers will resolve soon. It’s been a month now, and even though we have approached the government, they are ignoring us,”

Other unions like the Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF), Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation (TPTF), Tribal Teacher Association (TTA), Democratic Teacher Federation (DTF), etc also participated in the protest.

There will be state-level protests by government teachers against the same at Indira Park in Hyderabad, on 31 May.

USPC Teachers protested across the state and demanded the immediate announcement of a schedule of teacher transfers and promotions.

Suryapet

Janagaon

Siddipet

Medak

Hanmakonda