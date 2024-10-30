Telangana govt to build 17K km of roads, eliminate dirt roads: Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Roads and Buildings minister, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, declared that the state will soon eliminate all dirt roads.

He revealed plans to construct 17,000 kilometres of roads at an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crores through the Panchayati Raj and R&B departments.

On Tuesday, October 29, during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for road construction in Pagidimarri and Mushampalli in Nalgonda district, the minister emphasized the importance of infrastructure development for the Congress-led state government.

On RRR project

Highlighting the ambitious Regional Ring Road (RRR) project at an estimated cost of Rs 30000 crores, he said that it is expected to significantly enhance traffic flow and connectivity in the region, further supporting economic growth.

Additionally, Komatireddy spoke about the upcoming launch of the Indiramma housing scheme after Diwali. He said that the initiative aims to provide homes for 3,500 impoverished families in every constituency, demonstrating the government’s commitment to improving living conditions for its citizens.

On SLBC tunnel project

The minister also discussed the SLBC tunnel project, for which a budget of Rs 4,600 crores has been allocated.

He mentioned that necessary machinery parts are being sourced from the United States for repairs to ensure timely completion. Komatireddy assured that this tunnel would be finished within two years to provide essential water resources for farmers.

Komatireddy also criticized BRS leaders for making “baseless” statements and reiterated his commitment to enhancing infrastructure and living conditions throughout Telangana.