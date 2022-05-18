Telangana govt to complete NCD screening in three-four months: Harish Rao

Photo of PTI PTI|   Updated: 18th May 2022 10:32 am IST
Fertilisers and Diesel price hike affecting farming: Harish Rao
Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao [Twitter]

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said the state government has taken up screening of people for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) which would be completed in another three-four months.

The screening is being done at healthcare facilities like Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Area Hospitals and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) sub-centres across the state.

Harish Rao, who was speaking at an event on the occasion of World Hypertension Day, said 90 lakh people have been screened so far and 13 lakh were found to be suffering from hypertension.

MS Education Academy

The government plans to complete the exercise in another three-four months and emerge to be the number one in the country in NCD screening, he said.

The minister also said a simple lifestyle change can make a significant difference in blood pressure control.

Meanwhile, Gleneagles Global Hospitals (GGH), Hyderabad in association with Cardiological Society of India (CSI) – Telangana Chapter released a study showing “alarming results with regard to spike in Hypertension and Diabetes prevalence among the population in Hyderabad”.

GGH and CSI jointly conducted one of the largest surveys in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to understand the impact of COVID-19 on Hypertension among public.

The survey shows over 50 per cent of the population in the city “are prone to hypertension which will push the already diabetic capital city to also become hypertension capital”, said a release from Gleneagles Global Hospitals.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button