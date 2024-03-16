Caste Census in Telangana: Govt passes order for door-to-door survey

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday, March 15, issued orders for a “door-to-door” survey of the entire state after it passed a resolution to carry out a caste census in the state.

The Telangana government last month had passed a resolution in the state Assembly to carry out a Socio, Educational, Economic, Employment, Political and Caste Survey, Kulangana, as per the decision of council of ministers on February 4, 2024.

The resolution was passed unanimously as the principal opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) expressed its support.

The survey will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crores.

Over the resolution, deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized that they were fulfilling their election promise by conducting a caste enumeration, which he described as a “foundational step” for the development of Backward Classes.

While welcoming the move, BRS senior leader Kadiyam Srihari expressed that the resolution should have been referred to as a “BC census” instead of a “caste census,” as he found the latter term “confusing.”

In response, Vikramarka clarified that there was no confusion and that the census would benefit all sections of society.