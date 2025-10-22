Telangana govt to construct G+1 houses for Indiramma beneficiaries

Hyderabad: In an order issued on Wednesday, October 22, the Transport, Roads and Buildings department allowed the construction of G+1 houses for the beneficiaries of Indiramma Housing scheme whose plots are smaller than 400 square feet (sft).

The houses constructed under this modification shall not have 323 sft of carpet area. In line with the National Building Code, the carpet area of the largest room shall not be less than 96 sft with a minimum width of 8 feet, and the next largest room shall not be less than 70 sft with a minimum width of 7 feet. The minimum room height shall be 2.6 meters.

The house must have a toilet and bathroom, and the carpet area of the kitchen shall not be less than 35.5 sqft with a minimum width of 5 feet and a minimum room height of 2.6 meters.

The building will have a reinforced concrete framed structure with designs approved by the deputy executive engineer of the housing department.

The house must have direct access to a public road without encroaching on the road.

Payments to the beneficiaries of G+1 houses will be released in four instalments: Rs 1 lakh after the ground floor is fully built up to the roof slab, another Rs 1 lakh on casting the pillars of the first floor up to the top, Rs 2 lakh when the roof of the first floor is completed, and all walls on both ground and first floor are built and finally the remaining Rs 1 lakh when the house is fully completed in all aspects.

The Indiramma housing scheme is a part of the six guarantees of the Congress government in Telangana, under which 4,50,000 houses will be provided in the 1st phase. A total of 3,500 houses will be constructed per Assembly constituency with each beneficiary receiving financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh.