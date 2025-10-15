Telangana govt releases over Rs 250 crore under Indiramma housing scheme

Hyderabad: The Telangana government released a whopping fund of Rs 252.87 crore this week under the Indiramma housing scheme. With this, the total expenditure has reached Rs 2,233.21 crore in the first six months of the year.

According to a statement by the managing director of the Telangana Housing Corporation and the special secretary to the government VP Gautham, the released funds have been directly credited to 22,305 beneficiaries, based on the different stages of construction.

According to a government release, Rs 1,439.63 crore for 1,43,963 houses at the basement level, Rs 462.06 crore for 46,206 houses at the roof level, and Rs 331.52 crore for 16,576 houses that have completed slab works.

Nearly 2.18 lakh houses are currently under various stages of construction across Telangana.

Also Read Rs 1612 cr given to Indiramma housing scheme beneficiaries: TGHCL

Last month, Rs 1612 crore was disbursed to the beneficiaries of the housing scheme. “The construction work under the Indiramma scheme was progressing rapidly,” read the release.