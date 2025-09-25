Rs 1612 cr given to Indiramma housing scheme beneficiaries: TGHCL

Hyderabad: An amount of Rs 1612 crore was disbursed to the beneficiaries of Indiramma housing scheme. The Telangana Housing Corporation Ltd. (TGHCL) announced on Wednesday, September 24.

According to the corporation, construction of around 2.12 lakh houses has begun across the state under this scheme, and payments have already been made for more than 1.5 lakh houses.

In a statement, the managing director of the Housing Corporation, VP Gauta,m on Wednesday said that the government was implementing the scheme efficiently with the goal of providing permanent housing to all eligible poor families.

He mentioned that the beneficiaries were being credited with a total of Rs 5 lakh, in instalments, directly into their bank accounts, based on the stages of house construction.

“If any beneficiary has not received the credited amount, they should link their Aadhaar number with their bank account by visiting their respective bank branch,” he added.

He added that construction work under the Indiramma scheme was progressing rapidly in more than 12,000 villages and around 4,000 municipal wards across the state, and house-warming ceremonies were being held daily in several areas.

Gautham further said that funds are being directly transferred into beneficiaries’ accounts every Monday.

He concluded by saying that as part of this process, a record Rs 188.35 crores was released in this week alone (till September 24) for bills related to the progress of 17,000 houses.