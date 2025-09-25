GHMC empowers commissioner to shut down meat shops on special occasions

Hyderabad: A proposal has been submitted before the standing committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) empowering the commissioner to issue orders to close all retail meat shops, beef shops, sheep, goat and cattle slaughterhouses within the limits of GHMC on special occasions every year, whenever the GHMC deems as necessary.

The standing committee meeting was held on Wednesday, September 24 at the GHMC headquarters, chaired by mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, where 14 agenda items and 10 table items were approved.

Naming of the flyover connecting Lower Tank Bund to Secretariat as Telangana Thalli Flyover was recommendation to the GHMC for approval.

The committee approved the modernisation of the football ground at a cost of Rs 4.85 crore in Mallepally (Ward-76), and sought approval for fixing user charges for various sports activities at KPHB Multipurpose Sports Complex in Moosapet. Permission has been sought for the recruitment of employees through outsourcing at Bandlaguda Multipurpose Sports Stadium.

Approval was sought for handing over the operation and maintenance responsibilities of Sports Zone under RK Puram flyover in Malkajigiri Circle, Division 136, to an experienced agency.

The committee approved signing of memorandum of association with M/s Snehitha self help group (SHG) for a period of 3 years to run Indira Mahila Shakti canteen at the GHMC headquarters.

The decision on whether to call for new tenders for the maintenance of street lights (for 3 months), or to extend the contract with the current 17 DIC vendors was taken. The extension of the contract of M/s IBI Group (I) Ltd for one quarter up to December 19, 2025 was approved.

The committee approved the acquisition of 52 properties for the construction of 45-metre-wide roads over bridges (ROB) and roads under bridges (RUB) at RK Puram as part of the H City projects.

The standing committee has approved use of NSS consultant services for the econstruction of London Bridge in SRT Colony of Yakutpura for Rs 29.5 crore.

Approvals for construction of box-drains, storm water drains, CC roads, development of graveyards, crematorium were among the items for which approvals were either sought, or granted.