Telangana ministers, GHMC officials review pending works in OU Colony

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Labour, Employment, Mines and Geology Minister Vivek Venkatswamy on Wednesday, September 24, visited OU Colony in Shaikpet Division, Jubilee Hills, to take stock of the pending civic works and to hear public grievances.

They were accompanied by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan, Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath, and senior officials of the GHMC.

Ministers stress speedy completion of works

During the inspection, officials briefed the ministers on the status of development works, including the construction of cement concrete roads, nala-related projects, and other civic infrastructure.

Meanwhile, residents have raised concerns over monsoon-related issues and long-pending demands, urging swift resolution.

Responding to the concerns, the ministers instructed officials to expedite ongoing works and ensure that unresolved local issues are directly brought to their notice without delay, with elections impending in the constituency.