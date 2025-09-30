Telangana govt to continue support for journalists: Seethakka

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply and Women and Child Welfare Minister, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, has assured that the state government will continue to extend full support to journalists and their families.

Speaking at the Journalists Welfare Fund cheque distribution programme organized at the Telangana Media Academy Auditorium, Nampally, the Minister paid rich tributes to journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty. She said journalists play a crucial role as a bridge between the people and the government, ensuring that public concerns reach the administration.

Seethakka recalled the active role of journalists during the Telangana movement and lauded the contribution of rural and senior reporters who strengthened the cause. She added that financial assistance extended through the Media Academy to the families of deceased journalists would provide much-needed relief. She also stressed that training programmes for field reporters would help enhance their professional skills.

The Minister revealed that she had appealed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to allot houses to journalists who do not own one, under the housing scheme, and to provide health cards to families of deceased journalists.

Special Commissioner of Information and Public Relations, C.H. Priyanka, said continuous training sessions are being conducted to help journalists master artificial intelligence, social media, and language skills. She further informed that a computer lab and library are being set up for their benefit.

Telangana Media Academy Chairman, K. Srinivas Reddy, stated that financial aid of Rs 24.5 lakh was distributed to the families of deceased journalists. This included Rs 1 lakh each along with a five-year pension to the families of 18 working journalists, Rs 1 lakh each to six families of journalists who died due to accidents or illness, and Rs 50,000 to another family.

He further said that special workshops on AI, social media, Urdu, and tribal journalism have already been organized and training will soon be extended to Mulugu district as well.

Media Academy Secretary Nagulapalli Venkateswara Rao, journalist leaders, and others participated in the programme.