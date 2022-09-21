Telangana govt to distribute 1 crore Bathukamma sarees from Sept 22

Hyderabad: The state government announced on Wednesday that the annual distribution of Bathukamma sarees to women in Telangana will begin on September 22. The state’s textiles and handlooms minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) said the state government launched the initiative in 2017 with the twin goal to support weavers and present a small gift to women.

He said that the sarees will be distributed in the presence of Ministers, MLAs, and public representatives.

Minister KTR said that the textiles department has been coordinating with all the district collectors regarding the sarees distribution programme. He added that the programme gave much-needed reassurance to weavers who were in crisis and their income has doubled which has helped them to become self-sufficient.

He said that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) took up several programmes to support weavers who were in distress because of unemployment in the erstwhile united states.

He said that under the leadership of CM KCR the state government will continue to work for the benefit of the weaving community in Telangana even if the central government does not care for weavers and the textile industry.

As part of these efforts, nearly one crore Bathukamma sarees will be distributed this year too. Compared to the last year, the textiles department has come out with more designs and colours, and varieties in Bathukamma sarees.

Opinions were sought from representatives of women who have come from rural areas. The support of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) designers was taken to produce the sarees of the best quality and design.

Minister KTR said that this year, the textiles department has prepared a total of 240 types of thread bordered 100 percent polyester filament yarn sarees using 24 designs, and 10 attractive colours.

Of the one crore, each of the 92 lakh sarees is 6 meters (5.50+1). Each of the remaining 8 lakh sarees is 9.00 meters which are worn by old women in North Telangana.

Minister KTR said that every woman in the state who has a Food Security Card will get the Bathukamma saree. Telangana government has spent Rs 339.73 crore on the Bathukamma Saree project which provides weavers with respectful employment. Nearly 5.81 crore sarees were distributed from the time the project was launched to date (including this year).