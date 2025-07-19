Telangana govt to establish Young India school in every district: Minister

Hyderabad: Chief minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday, July 19, laid the foundation stone for a Young India Integrated Residential School in Nagarkurnool district. Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha was also present.

Later, the health minister took to X and stated that the Telangana Congress government is committed to providing quality education to all boys and girls in the state.

“The Telangana government will establish Young India Integrated Schools in all districts. This is not merely the foundation stone for a building; it is the foundation stone for an educational institution that will shape future generations to build the nation’s future,” he said.

Narasimha said the Congress government is focused on providing quality education for students, healthcare and jobs for the youth. “So far, 60,000 vacancies have been filled. We are set to fill another 40,000 vacancies,” he said.

Speaking on women empowerment, the health minister informed that interest-free loans up to Rs 20 lakhs have been provided.

“We are also implementing a Rs 10 lakh accidental insurance scheme in the state,” he said.

He said that the Congress initiated the Indira Mahila Shakti Policy in Indiramma’s regime to support women in achieving economic growth. “People can find government lands, houses, and house sites distributed to beneficiaries of the Indirama Indlu scheme across Telangana,” he said.

Speaking of reservations for Backward Classes in Telangana, the health minister said, “By providing 42 percent reservations for BCs, we are taking another step toward achieving social justice,” he added.

He also said that the SC classification is not against anyone and ensures equal opportunities for all Scheduled Castes.