Telangana govt to fast-track Indiramma housing in urban areas

Hyderabad: Stating that the construction of Indiramma houses has picked up speed in rural Telangana, state housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy instructed officials to expedite the same in urban areas.

During a review meeting held on Monday, June 30, he directed officials to begin identifying the lands for housing construction under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and tier-two cities, including Warangal, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Karimnagar.

The Telangana government has so far sanctioned a total of 3 lakh Indiramma houses, of which 1,23,000 houses are under various stages of construction. “The government has spent Rs 22,000 crore on 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses this year,” he said.

He also said that apart from money being deposited every Monday into the accounts of the Indiramma beneficiaries, 40 tons of free sand is being provided to every unconstructed house.

“Telangana is emerging as a leader in the country in providing housing for the underprivileged by undertaking the construction of Indiramma houses. No other government in the country is constructing houses with Rs 5 lakh. Irrespective of the houses sanctioned by the central government, Telangana is building Indiramma houses for every eligible person in the state,” the minister said.