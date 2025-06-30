Clear pending bills of Gurukuls: Harish Rao tells Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Monday, June 30, urged the Telangana government to clear pending bills of gurukuls and to provide uniforms for students.

Rao alleged that non-payment of bills has halted the essential supplies, including food and uniforms in gurukuls across the state. The Siddipet MLA claimed that the gurukuls are in disarray because the Telangana government has not cleared the pending bills since January 2025.

In a statement, Rao further said that the gurukuls aren’t receiving eggs, meat, and bananas due to non-payment of bills. “The contractors have already warned that from July 1, all food supplies will be suspended unless dues are cleared,” he added.

The former Telangana health minister alleged that the education and health of students from SC, ST, BC and minority students are under threat due to the Congress government’s apathy. He went on to say that more than Rs 450 crore in rent dues remain unpaid for last 13 months. In some cases, building owners are locking the schools.

“Even after months into the academic year, students are yet to receive uniforms, shoes, or school bags, forcing them to wear torn or repaired uniforms,” Rao remarked. The former Telangana finance minister termed the situation as a gross failure of the Congress government.

He urged the government to take steps to protect the future of the underprivileged students.