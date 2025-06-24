Revanth dares KCR, Harish Rao to debate over water-sharing injustice

Hyderabad: Addressing the Rythu Nestham programme held at the Rajiv Gandhi statue on Necklace Road on Tuesday, 24 June, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy challenged both former CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao to a debate on who had done greater injustice to Telangana in the Godavari and Krishna river water-sharing arrangements with Andhra Pradesh.

“Was it not you who advised Chandrababu Naidu in 2016 to divert 400 TMC of Godavari water to the Handri Neeva project in Rayalaseema? Didn’t Chandrababu issue Government Orders (GOs) for the Godavari–Banakacherla project immediately after meeting the Union minister Uma Bharti, acting on your advice? Was it not you who signed the documents allowing Andhra Pradesh to get 512 TMC from the Krishna waters while agreeing to only 299 TMC for Telangana?” the chief minister questioned KCR.

Revanth Reddy said he was prepared to expose the large-scale irregularities allegedly committed in the name of the Kaleshwaram project. He accused KCR of enabling successive Andhra Pradesh governments to proceed with the Mucchumarri and Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Schemes, and allowing YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to draw 10 TMC of water per day through the Pothireddypadu project.

He further alleged that despite spending Rs 2 lakh crore on irrigation during the BRS regime, projects such as Kalwakurthy, Bhima, and Nettempadu, which could have been completed with just Rs 1,500 crore, remained incomplete.

“Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Scheme could have been completed with just Rs 6,000 to 7,000 crore. The Devadula project needed just another Rs 3,000 to 4,000 crore. But you chose to neglect them. Is your wickedness not the reason for this situation?” Revanth asked KCR.

Drawing a grim comparison, Revanth likened the condition of Telangana to that of a cancer patient in the final stage by the time the BRS government left power, leaving the state with an accumulated debt of Rs 8.29 lakh crore. He claimed that despite these economic challenges, the Congress government had spent Rs 1.04 lakh crore on agriculture in the past 18 months.

He called on the public to hold discussions across the state, compare the ten-year BRS rule with the current Congress government, and evaluate both based on their performance.

“You played with the sentiments of farmers and looted the people. Who owns the lavish farmhouses in Moinabad, Janwada, and Erravalli? If you became so wealthy, why has the state gone bankrupt?” he asked KCR.

On the issue of employment, the chief minister said he was willing to summon all 60,000 new recruits to the Secretariat to verify the headcount and prove that the Congress government had fulfilled its promise of job creation within its first year in office.

Revanth also stated that Rs 9,000 crore had been deposited into the accounts of 70 lakh farmers cultivating 1.5 crore acres under the Telangana Rythu Bharosa crop input financial assistance scheme for the ongoing Kharif season.