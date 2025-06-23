Telangana cabinet approves 201 km RRR from Choutuppal to Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced that Telangana government has given its approval for 201 km Regional Ring Road (RRR) from Choutuppal to Sangareddy.

The state cabinet held it’s meeting at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State secretariat on Monday, June 23.

During the meeting, a resolution was passed to oppose Andhra Pradesh government’s Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP), and also to form a state-level high level committee on the distributiuon of properties between AP and Telangana as per the AP Reorganisation Act of 2014.

The cabinet has also decided to submit the report submitted by the expert retired engineers on Kaleshwaram project during it’s design, the state government’s inputs on whether the project had the cabinet sub-committee’s approval, and whether they had provisions in the budget to fulfill them; to the justice PC Ghose commission of inquiry into the irregularities in Kaleshwaram project.

It has also been decided in the cabinet that the new form of ‘Telangana Thalli’ statue will be installed in all the district collectorates across the state.

During the cabinet meeting, the draft ‘Telangana Sports Policy’ also received its approval.

Sports and youth affairs minister Vakiti Srihari said that the decision to form the Telangana Sports Hub Board of Governance was taken during the cabinet meeting, and that 10 percent of the funds from every collector’s fund will be spent on sports development.

He also said that the decision to increase reservation in sports was being increased, and sports courts, along with the required infrastructure across the state was discussed in the cabinet meeting.

BC welfare minister Ponnam Bhabhakar said that a decision to setup an IIIT in the Palamuru region (undivided Mahabubnagar district) was also taken during the meeting, to create 1,080 seats in that institution in the next 6 years.

He also said that the decision to establish an engineering college with 240 seats in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Computer Sciences (CS), Information Technology (IT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Husnabad constituency that he represents.

He disclosed that a bachelors and masters programme in law will be introduced in the Satavahana University in Karimnagar soon.

He also said that the state government was contemplating improving the medical infrastructure to prevent cancer, with the help of Padma Shri Dr Dattatreyudu.