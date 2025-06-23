Telangana HC reserves verdict on timeline for Gram Panchayat polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court heard the arguments of the Telangana government and the Election Commission regarding Gram Panchayat elections in the state, and reserved its verdict on the matter on Monday, June 23.

The government had asked for one month to conduct the Gram Panchayat elections, while the petitioner Election Commission, had requested a sixty-day limit to carry out the same. The Telangana HC reserved its verdict on the same, having heard all the stakeholders’ arguments in summation.

Six petitions have been filed so far in the Telangana HC reprimanding the impunctuality of the Gram Panchayat election cycle in the state.

Also Read Telangana man tied to tree, beaten to death over extramarital affair

This argument has been recurring in the state for many years, and the Telangana HC, as part of its investigation into the same, issued notices to the state government as well as the Telangana State Election Commission.