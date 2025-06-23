Telangana man tied to tree, beaten to death over extramarital affair

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old real estate businessman was brutally murdered in Narketpally mandal of Nalgonda district on Friday, June 20, allegedly over an extramarital affair that had earlier led to police action.

The victim has been identified as Narsing Janaiah. He was reportedly in a relationship with a married woman named Dhanamma from the same village for the past eight years. In 2024, her husband, Nagaraju, filed a police complaint against Janaiah, resulting in his arrest and subsequent imprisonment.

On Friday afternoon, Janaiah visited Dhanamma’s house while Nagaraju was away. An argument reportedly broke out between Janaiah and Dhanamma, prompting her daughter to call Nagaraju. Enraged, Nagaraju rushed back home, attacked Janaiah, and allegedly tied him to a tree in front of the house.

Also Read Telangana man steals family gold to fund dates with girlfriend; held

According to reports, the victim was assaulted with extreme brutality, beaten severely on his chest and other parts of his body, with chilli powder thrown into his eyes. The assault left him unconscious due to excessive bleeding.

The victim’s family later arrived at the scene, untied him, and rushed him to the government hospital in Narketpally.

However, he succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.