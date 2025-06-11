Telangana man steals family gold to fund dates with girlfriend; held

The accused has been identified as Gurrapu Jayanth.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 11th June 2025 4:12 pm IST
Representational Image of man stealing gold
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A final-year BBA student in Warangal was caught for allegedly stealing 16 tolas of gold, worth over Rs 5 lakh, from his own house.

The accused has been identified as Gurrapu Jayanth. He is the son of Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) Gurrapu Ramakrishna.

According to reports, on June 8, Ramakrishna had locked his residence and left for a function in Hyderabad. He returned the same night to find the lock broken and the gold ornaments missing.

MS Creative School

During a routine vehicle check on Tuesday, June 10, Mills Colony police found a man behaving suspiciously and trying to flee. He was detained and confessed to the burglary during questioning.

To the shock of the police and family, he turned out to be the victim’s son.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Jayanth committed the theft to clear debts and spend lavishly on outings with his girlfriend. He had earlier tried to run a food court in Hyderabad but suffered losses and had borrowed money from friends.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

To repay the debts, he stole the ornaments while the house was empty.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 11th June 2025 4:12 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button