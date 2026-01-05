Telangana govt to get 485 new ventilators for hospitals: Healthm min

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha, while addressing the winter session of the Assembly on Monday, January 5, said that there are 1770 ventilators in government hospitals in the state.

Narasimha said that the government is procuring 485 additional ventilators worth Rs 58 crore, which will be installed in government hospitals by February this year. The Telangana Health Minister said that medical equipment for tertiary hospitals was assessed as per National Medical Council norms in 2024 and is currently under procurement.

Addressing a query on MRI scan machines, the Minister said, “There are only four MRI machines at Gandhi MGM, Osmania General Hospital and RIMS Adilabad. The government will set up eight new MRI machines at a cost of Rs 192 crore in government hospitals, including Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad along with Mahabubnagar, Suryapet, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Siddipet.

“Additional MRI machines will be installed in Gandhi and Osmania hospitals to cater to patients. Apart from this, eight new CT scan machines will be installed in government hospitals by March 2026.”

The minister said that a Linear Accelerator (Linac)machine was installed at the Mehdi Nawaz Jung Cancer Hospital to provide radiation therapy to patients. Speaking of Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Narasimha said that a new Linac machine worth Rs 32 crore RECO Therapy machine worth Rs 8 crore are under procurement and will be installed by March 2026.