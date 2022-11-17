Telangana govt to hold ‘Kanti Velugu’ programme once again from Jan 18 across state

Hyderabad: Beginning on January 18, the TRS government’s Kanti Velugu programme will be implemented once more throughout the state. It was first introduced in 2018. Following a review of the Kanti Velugu program’s current implementation,

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao decided to run this programme once more. KCR held a meeting on public health with Health Minister T Harish Rao and other ministers. On this occasion, it was decided to run the programme once more.

The Kanti Velugu programme was formally introduced on August 15, 2018, in Malkapur, Medak district, by the chief minister. But the plan persisted for five months. Additionally, the government invested 106 crores rupees in it. The government has provided those with eye problems with prescription medications and eyewear as part of the program.