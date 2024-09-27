Telangana govt to introduce heritage-school trips for students

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s Tourism and Culture department released an abstract about its plan to introduce a tour program for schools and colleges in the state, to inspire Telangana’s students about its rich and varied heritage.

The project, named ‘Telangana Darshini’ is designed to offer state-sponsored tour programs in partnership with various stakeholders, for students ranging from class 2 to undergraduate courses.

According to the Tourism department, the trips will be categorised into four, where each category would offer trips with different distances from the respective educational institutions.

Also Read Nirmal, Somasila win awards under best tourism village competition

Category 1: Class 2-4 students would be taken for a day trip to visit the nearest monuments or heritage sites in the same village or mandal.

Category 2: Class 5-8 Students would be taken for day trips to heritage sites within 20-30 km.

Category 3: Class 9 to intermediate students would visit places 50-70 km away as a two-day trip.

Category 4: Undergraduate students would visit places anywhere within the state but outside their district, as a four-day trip.

Telangana government is estimating an expenditure of Rs 12 .10 croreto provide trips for one lakh students.

The expenditure for the trips would be borne by the departments of tourism, education, SC development, tribal welfare, backward classes welfare, environment and forest, science and technology, from their available funds.

The introduction of a school tour circuit in the state would also boost local businesses and related economy, the Telangana government hopes.