Telangana govt to introduce new education policy, priority for girls: CM

Hyderabad: The Telangana government here is going to introduce a new education policy soon, said chief minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday, January 8. He stated that free transportation for pre-primary school children in villages will also be arranged, and that girl students are being given top priority in in the first phase of admission into the Young India Integrated Residential Schools.

The Telangana CM also instructed officials to change the curriculum from first standard to 10th standard to suit the future needs of school children during a review meeting.

On Thursday, the Telangana CM met and briefed Himachal Pradesh Education minister about the reforms in education and the Young India Integrated Residential schools here, said a press release from Revanth Reddy’s office. The Chief Minister said that the state government here is preparing a unique ‘Telangana Education Policy’ on the lines of National Education Policy (NEP) by constituting a committee with experts in education.

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Kumar met with the CM at the state Secretariat on Thursday, wherein Revanth Reddy briefed him about the reforms introduced in the education system here and also the details of the establishment of Young India Integrated Residential Schools.

“CM Revanth Reddy stated that each residential school is being constructed in a sprawling 25 acres of land at a cost of ₹200 crore where the students from all communities – SC, ST, BC, and minority will study in one place. The CM also shared with the minister the government’s proposal to provide pre-primary education and strengthen government schools to compete with private schools and transportation facilities for pre-primary schools students in rural areas,” stated the release.

Telangana govt to provide provide breakfast and lunch in all schools across state

At a review meeting of the state Education Department with officials on the same day, the Telangana CM also said that the state has begun the exercise to provide breakfast and lunch in all schools in the next academic year in Hyderabad.

Instructing the officials of the Education department to complete 23 new school buildings in the Greater Hyderabad by the next academic year, CM Revanth Reddy stressed that every school should be developed in at least 1.50 acres of land. He also instructed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to hold a meeting with district collectors and take a decision of allocation of 2 acres of land, or to take the land on a 99-year lease for the establishment of the centralized kitchens.

Revanth Reddy also directed officials to allocate more number of schools to the girls in the first phase of the Young India Integrated Residential Schools (YIIRC) project. He set a deadline of 3 years to complete the construction of one YIIRC each for boys and girls in every constituency. “Boys schools should be allocated in the next phase in the constituencies where the schools for girls have already been established, the Chief Minister ordered, according to a press release.

The Telangana CM also reviewed the breakfast and lunch facility run by NGOs in government schools in the Kodangal assembly constituency and instructed the officials to examine the feasibility of implementing the scheme across the state.

“Representatives of Akshaya Patra informed the CM that they are ready to implement the scheme statewide if the government provides sufficient space and necessary support. In a quick response, the CM directed the officials to formulate plans to ensure timely delivery of meals to all students by setting up one centralized kitchen for every two constituencies,” added the release.