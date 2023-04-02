Telangana govt to launch ‘Cool Roof’ policy to save energy: KTR

Through the policy the government is set to ensure faster adoption of cool roofs in the state, develop an ecosystem of suppliers, trained man power, testing and materials to support implementation of cool roofs.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Updated: 2nd April 2023 7:16 pm IST
Telangana minister K T Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that with the launch of the Telangana ‘Cool Roof Policy 2023 to 2028’, the state will be the first to launch the policy aimed at the reduction of the urban heat island impact.

Taking to Twitter, KTR said that the policy will be launched on Monday. “Telangana will be the only state to come out with such a policy aimed at reducing the urban heat island impact & heat stress and in the process save on CO2 emissions & save energy,” he tweeted.

Also Read
Centre’s ploy to deliver Vizag Steel Plant to corporate friends: KTR

The vision of the policy is to make Telangana a “thermally comfortable and a heat resilient state”, said KTR. The images shared by the minister read that the policy will help save 600 million units (Gwh) per year after 5 years with 300 square kilometres.

MS Education Academy

Through the policy the Telangana government is set to ensure faster adoption of cool roofs in the state, develop an ecosystem of suppliers, trained man power, testing and materials to support implementation of cool roofs, KTR added.

The state also aims to ensure access of cool surfaces to all with an effective monitoring and installation process.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Updated: 2nd April 2023 7:16 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button