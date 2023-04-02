Telangana govt to launch ‘Cool Roof’ policy to save energy: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that with the launch of the Telangana ‘Cool Roof Policy 2023 to 2028’, the state will be the first to launch the policy aimed at the reduction of the urban heat island impact.

Taking to Twitter, KTR said that the policy will be launched on Monday. “Telangana will be the only state to come out with such a policy aimed at reducing the urban heat island impact & heat stress and in the process save on CO2 emissions & save energy,” he tweeted.

The vision of the policy is to make Telangana a “thermally comfortable and a heat resilient state”, said KTR. The images shared by the minister read that the policy will help save 600 million units (Gwh) per year after 5 years with 300 square kilometres.

Through the policy the Telangana government is set to ensure faster adoption of cool roofs in the state, develop an ecosystem of suppliers, trained man power, testing and materials to support implementation of cool roofs, KTR added.

The state also aims to ensure access of cool surfaces to all with an effective monitoring and installation process.