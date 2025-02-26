Telangana govt to launch free driving training for women

Minister made the announcement while chairing a review meeting on Women’s Cooperative Development Corporation.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th February 2025 3:04 pm IST
Hyderabad: Women and Child Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka) announced that the state government will set up auto and car driving training centers at Durgabai Mahila Shishu Vikasa Kendras across districts to provide free driving lessons for women.

The minister made this announcement while chairing a review meeting on the Women’s Cooperative Development Corporation at its office in Madhuranagar on Tuesday.

She directed officials to offer training programs in various employment-oriented sectors, prioritizing members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The proposed training areas include tailoring, beauty therapy, food processing, and computer skills, aiming to enhance job opportunities for women.

