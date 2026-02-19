Telangana govt to launch Mahalakshmi smart cards for free bus travel

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 19th February 2026 6:12 pm IST|   Updated: 19th February 2026 6:18 pm IST
Passengers seated inside a bus with Mahalakshmi smart cards for free travel.
Mahalakshmi scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana Government State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is set to issue “Mahalakshmi smart cards” to replace the use of Aadhaar cards for zero tickets, or fare-free tickets, on buses. The card will be launched as a pilot scheme in a few mandals from March 1 before being launched statewide.

These smart cards will solve any technical issues being faced currently by conductors, and also prevent people from other states from availing the free bus scheme by using fake Aadhaar cards.

According to a report by NewsMeter Telugu, the cards will have chips embedded in them, which will allow conductors to issue zero tickets by tapping the card on a new type of intelligent ticket issuing machines (iTIM).

The new system will allow the government to accurately track data on the number of free trips and which routes are the most travelled. Women will have to apply for these cards online or at designated centres through an Aadhaar card and a photo.

In December last year, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka had said that 255 crore free bus journeys have been undertaken since the inception of the scheme on December 9, 2023.

Estimates showed that the number of women travelling in the buses has increased to 30 lakh from 14 lakh since, while 8 lakh commuters travel in city buses in Hyderabad alone.

Minister of Transport Ponnam Prabhakar had said that women are saving up to Rs 5,000 a month through free travel.

