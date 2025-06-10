Telangana govt to launch solar plants and petrol bunks for Women SHGs on Oct 2

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Panchayat Raj and Rural Development minister, Seethakka, has directed district collectors to make arrangements for the inauguration of solar plants and petrol bunks allotted to women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) on October 2.

She also instructed that the construction of Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans, currently underway in 22 districts, should be completed by November.

The minister held a video conference with district collectors from the Secretariat on Monday, which was also attended by Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, SERP CEO Divya Devarajan, and other senior officials.

Highlighting the importance of the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme, minister Seethakka stated, “This is a prestigious initiative aimed at empowering one crore women to become millionaires. Collectors should work with this goal in mind.”

She emphasised the need for coordination with Panchayat Raj engineering officials to ensure the timely completion of the Mahila Shakti Bhavans.

The minister further announced that women’s groups are being engaged to stitch uniforms for government school students, which will be distributed on the day schools reopen.

She informed that Anganwadi centres are set to reopen on June 11, and collectors must inspect these centres before the reopening. Additionally, the government plans to construct 1,000 new Anganwadi buildings, for which land acquisition should commence immediately.

Minister Seethakka also directed that all eligible women should be included in SHGs and mentioned that certification camps for persons with disabilities are being conducted in 38 hospitals to ensure the timely delivery of certificates.

She unveiled a new scheme, ‘Bala Bharosa’, under which comprehensive medical check-ups will be provided to children under five years of age, and any required surgeries will be performed free of cost.