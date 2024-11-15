Telangana govt to lease land to women SHGs to generate 4K MW solar power

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka has directed the officials to lease-out land to the federations of women’s self-help groups in the rural areas, so that they could establish solar power units and generate 4,000 MW solar energy in the state.

During a meeting with the higher officials held at Praja Bhavan on Friday, November 15, he instructed officials of panchayat raj, rural development and energy departments to collaborate and ensure that SHG women emerge as entrepreneurs in the near future.

He directed officials to collaborate with bankers to ensure SHG women receive loans to establish solar power units.

The state government has apprised bankers of its plans to enable SHG women to purchase buses to be operated by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC). Additionally, more schemes are being developed to promote the socio-economic empowerment of SHG women.