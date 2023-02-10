Telangana govt to look into moving religious monuments to widen roads

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 10th February 2023 10:32 am IST
Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday stated that the state government would investigate the issue of relocating religious monuments that hinder road-widening projects around the state.

The Minister added that if legislation is required to alleviate traffic congestion, the government may do so.

The minister said this while responding to concerns expressed by K P Vivekanand, A Gandhi, and D Sudheer Reddy on the impact of these structures on road-widening operations in the Assembly.

KTR said that similar regulations existed in Gujarat and the issue will be brought to the attention of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Rama Rao further remarked that neither the gods nor the worshippers would want the temples to be built on dusty, busy roadways.

