Telangana: Nearly 39K Muslims to benefit under state govt schemes, says Koppula Eshwar

Hyderabad: Telangana minorities welfare minister Koppula Eshwar, in the legislative assembly on Thursday said that nearly 39,000 Muslim minorities benefited under different schemes of the state this year.

“Committed towards the welfare of Muslim minorities, the state government through the Muslim Minorities Finance Corporation, bank-linked subsidies under the Economic Support Scheme, Driver Empowerment Scheme and Own Your Auto programme have made an effort towards the welfare of its beneficiaries,” said the minister.

The minister informed the council that nearly 12,000 beneficiaries were identified through committees this year and Rs 120 crore were sanctioned for the same purpose accordingly this fiscal.

He further said the state government, in the new budget, has proposed Rs 270 crore, which would benefit 27,000 applicants.

“39,000 beneficiaries would benefit in the next 10 months,” said the minister.