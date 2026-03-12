Telangana govt to map citizens’ medical history, issue Digital Health Cards

The project will first be implemented as a pilot in Sangareddy.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 12th March 2026 9:02 pm IST
Officials discuss Telangana's digital health initiative and citizen medical records.
Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha holds a meeting at Sangareddy District Collector's office to discuss Digital Health Cards

Hyderabad: Telangana government is planning to issue ‘Digital Health Cards’ for all their citizens, and Sangareddy has been chosen to implement the pilot project, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha announced on Thursday, March 12.

At a meeting with state and district-level officials at the Sangareddy Collector Praveen Kumar’s office, the minister discussed project implementation strategy, preliminary arrangements, and necessary technical facilities.

The minister directed officials to create a Digital Health Profile containing the complete medical history of citizens by visiting government medical institutions in Sangareddy, including the government general hospital, area hospitals, community health centres, urban primary health centres, primary health centres, and basti dawakhanas.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Narsimha instructed the Collector to arrange necessary IT facilities and basic infrastructure to digitally record the patient’s medical history, such as the outpatient department (OPD), medical officer, lab, pharmacy, etc.

Having a patient’s complete medical history in the form of a Digital Health Card will enable doctors to provide appropriate treatment immediately and can also help patients obtain treatment in super speciality hospitals through referral from government hospitals, the minister said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 12th March 2026 9:02 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Health updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button