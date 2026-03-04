Telangana to screen 46 lakh SHG women, launch health drive on Women’s Day

From April 1 to 15, screening camps will be organised extensively at the grassroots level to identify non-communicable diseases.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th March 2026 9:51 pm IST
Women receiving blood pressure measurement at a health camp.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, March 4, decided to prepare health profiles for about 46 lakh women Self Help Group (SHG) members by conducting 30 diagnostic tests for each of them.

The programme is set to be launched on International Women’s Day, March 8.

State Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha, who held a meeting with officials on the 99-day special development programme to be launched by the Telangana government on March 6, said the diagnostic tests would be conducted with the help of state-run Telangana Diagnostics.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

He directed officials to complete health screenings for 46 lakh women in three phases over approximately six months, a press release said.

As part of the 99-day programme, the Health Department will take measures to improve the health of infants, mothers, adolescent girls, and senior citizens, as well as promote cleanliness in hospitals from March 6 to 31.

Medical tests for children will be conducted at Anganwadi centres, the release added.

MS Admissions 2026-27

From April 1 to 15, screening camps will be organised extensively at the grassroots level to identify non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, and cancer.

From April 16 to May 15, the department will focus on identifying TB cases as part of the “TB Mukt Bharat” (TB elimination) goal, while also raising awareness about sunstroke, dengue and malaria.

From May 16 to June 12, the Health Department will work on expanding health services in urban areas. 

The 145 urban Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad and Medchal will be upgraded into polyclinics, the release added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th March 2026 9:51 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Health updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button