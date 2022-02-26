Telangana Govt to regularize illegal properties till March 31

Hyderabad: The state government has issued a GO to regularize the disputed government lands till March 31, 2022. Handling property matters is not an easy task for many. People do not know how to tackle their property issues. A non profit organization Deccan Professional Consultants (DPC) launched a campaign to help people to deal with their property issues.

M A M Ansari, the CEO of DPC in a press release said that the properties which were purchased in thousands and lakhs are valued in crores now due to a spike in the real estate market. But there are some owners who due to their failure to take legal advice or not incorporating proper legal clauses in their sale deed and other documents at the time of registration with sub registrar are facing a number of legal hurdles. As a result, they are unable to dispose of their properties or it is being occupied illegally by others.

To help the people in such cases, the DPC will assess the property documents to find out the legal ground of their property and will prepare a property documents’ legal scrutiny report under a legal panel consisting of Syed Bashiruddin, retired Deputy Collector and a retired sub-registrar S Basheeruddin. After the legal due diligence of property papers by civil advocates, Mohammed Arif, a panel member, and revenue matter expert, will represent the MRO, RDO, and the concerned district collectors. The cases under litigations in High Court and other courts will also be reviewed.

For further details call: 9246549555