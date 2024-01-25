Telangana govt to reopen Mutyampeta sugar factory in Jagtial

Hyderabad: Much to the delight of sugarcane farmers of Jagtial district, the Telangana government has decided to reopen Mutyampeta sugar factory.

The government will take necessary steps to restart the Mutyampeta sugar factory that was shut down in 2015 in Jagtial district, state IT minister D Sridhar Babu said. He made the statement while speaking at a review meeting with the district officers of Jagtial district on Thursday, January 25.

Sugarcane cultivation in the Jagtial district drastically declined over the last eight years, given the hardships among farmers who had to transport sugarcane to factories in other districts.

Sugarcane farmers in Jagtial had been urging former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao to reopen the Muthyampet sugar factory, however it remained shut.