Telangana govt to reopen Mutyampeta sugar factory in Jagtial

Sugarcane cultivation in the Jagtial district drastically declined over the last eight years, given the hardships among farmers who had to transport sugarcane to factories in other districts

25th January 2024
IT minister D. Sridhar Babu at a review meeting with the district officers of Jagtial district

Hyderabad: Much to the delight of sugarcane farmers of Jagtial district, the Telangana government has decided to reopen Mutyampeta sugar factory.

The government will take necessary steps to restart the Mutyampeta sugar factory that was shut down in 2015 in Jagtial district, state IT minister D Sridhar Babu said. He made the statement while speaking at a review meeting with the district officers of Jagtial district on Thursday, January 25.

Sugarcane farmers in Jagtial had been urging former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao to reopen the Muthyampet sugar factory, however it remained shut.

